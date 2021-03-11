Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently named Hiram College to its 2021 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the pathways created to support transfer students. Known as a premier honor society, PTK recognizes the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helps them to grow as scholars and leaders, according to a news release.
The transfer honor roll recognizes four-year colleges and universities that have developed transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students. Institutions that made the list were selected based on their transfer friendliness rating determined by the Transfer Profile in PTK Connect, an online tool that helps students find their best-fit colleges, career pathways and more. The top 25% of the highest-rated colleges are named to the Transfer Honor Roll each year.
Hiram is one of 150 U.S. colleges and universities – and one of seven in Ohio – to be named to the list.
“We are honored to be among a small, select group of colleges recognized nationally by Phi Theta Kappa for our high level of commitment to the success of transfer students,” said Daniel Summers, vice president of enrollment management at Hiram College, in the release. “Transfer students bring important perspectives and experiences to the campus community, and we fully intend to continue developing additional opportunities for transfer students through articulations, transfer pathways, scholarships, and advising.”
Hiram College offers several transfer pathways for students from accredited two- and four-year institutions for fall and spring semesters or to enroll in summer courses.