Hiram College in Hiram was recognized as a top college in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best College Rankings, ranking 15th among Midwest regional colleges.
The Midwest regional category includes colleges in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Hiram ranked 11th as a top performer on social mobility in the midwest and 20th for best value in the midwest.
Hiram placed in two other rankings: fifth among the midwest’s most innovative schools and 11th for the midwest’s best undergraduate teaching.
“It is a tribute to Hiram’s dedication to our students’ success that we once again rank very high among regional colleges in the Midwest,” Hiram College President David Haney said in a news release. “It is even more impressive that we are the top-ranked college in Ohio for accomplishments that really matter to us: enabling the social mobility of our students, innovation, and high-quality undergraduate teaching.”
Hiram College also holds other national rankings. It was recently recognized by Washington Monthly as number three in the country among colleges and universities that award bachelor’s degrees almost exclusively. Additionally, Hiram was recognized for its high-impact education practices, highly engaged students, quality education, vibrant community, and successful outcomes, as well as one of Money Magazine’s best colleges for the money.