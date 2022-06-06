The Jewish Federation of Cleveland honored Michelle Hirsch of Orange with the 2022 Ruby Bass Challenge Award, the organization’s most prestigious award for women philanthropists, at the Women IN Philanthropy Signature Event on May 25, according to a news release.
“The Jewish community has always been part of my life,” Hirsch said in the release. “From Jewish preschool, day school, camp, youth group to Hillel and young professional engagement and now that we’re raising our kids it’s just hit the repeat button.”
Hirsch has taken an active role in serving the Cleveland Jewish community for many years, serving as a member of the Young Leadership Division board and later becoming the chair, as well as chair of the Women IN Philanthropy campaign and Women IN Philanthropy, vice chair of Federation’s annual Campaign for Jewish Needs, and co-chair of the Jewish Federations of North America’s National Young Leadership Cabinet. She serves as chair of the Federation’s allocations committee.
“Michelle is a real role model for everyone,” Jennifer Cohen, Women IN Philanthropy chair, said in the release. “She’s an inspiration, a joy to work with, and someone who really embodies everything that the Ruby Bass Challenge Award means but also what great leadership means, both in a professional and communal way.”
Established in memory of Ruby Bass by her son, Jonathon, his wife, Stephany, and her mother and Bass’s dear friend, Lenore Kessler, the award is given annually to a woman who honors Bass’s lifelong passion for the Federation, her commitment to Women IN Philanthropy and fundraising for the Campaign for Jewish Needs, the Federation’s annual fundraising campaign which provides critical dollars needed to change and improve lives in Cleveland and around the world, according to the release.
In Hirsch’s honor, the Ruby Bass Challenge Endowment Fund will make a donation to the Women IN Philanthripy campaign for the 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs, the release stated.