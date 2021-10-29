For 24 years, Sheryl Hirsh could be found filling assorted roles at Case Western Reserve University’s Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning program and its predecessor, Siegal College.
As of Oct. 22, the Lyndhurst resident’s tenure at the program came to end as Hirsh retired as the assistant director of Jewish lifelong learning at Siegal Lifelong Learning, a program offering courses and lectures taught by CWRU faculty, international scholars and local experts in Beachwood and at the CWRU campus in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
Beginning as the assistant to the department of education working for Lifsa Schachter and Jeffrey Schein in 1997, Hirsh’s involvement at Siegal College and then Siegal Lifelong Learning morphed as the program changed over the years. The program was created with the closure of Siegal College in 2012, with outgoing Executive Director Brian Amkraut at the helm as the former provost of Siegal College. Amkraut is also stepping down from his role at the end of October to become vice president of workforce development and online credentialing at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
Hirsh told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 28 that her time with Siegal College and Siegal Lifelong Learning was “amazing.” She said she doesn’t think the program will fill her position, but that it will “morph into something else.”
“Cleveland’s Jewish community has always been very good to me, and I’ve been through a lot,” said Hirsh, 65, referencing that during her tenure, her grandparents, mother, mother-in-law and her daughter, Melissa, died. “I’ve been through so much personally and professionally during this time and the Siegal and greater Jewish communities were there with me the whole time. This job helped me develop friendships and lifelong relationships in a way that molded me. I was good to them, and they were extremely good to me. They say that you get what you give, and I feel like it came back to me in spades.”
A New York native, Hirsh said she knew the moment she moved to Cleveland that she wanted to work in the Jewish community. Before the move, she never had the interest – and she’s been a member of the workforce since age 16.
“But when I came here, the Jewish community drew me in,” said Hirsh, who attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “I was lucky enough to know Linda Rosen, the registrar at Cleveland College of Jewish Studies at the time, and my daughter’s first-grade teacher at religious school. She said she might have a job for me, and that’s how it happened for me. And it really worked.”
Throughout the years, Hirsh said so many people impacted her, many of which she referred to almost like parents to her. Specifically, she recognized Schachter, who she called “an amazing human being,” and Amkraut, who always pushed her to be her best self.
“(Lifsa) was more than a friend, and had much to do with my love and learning at Siegal,” she said. “And my work with Brian over the years, he is just an amazing boss. He really propelled me forward into the next step. When I started doing the educational series for substance abuse disorder, he is responsible for that. He came to me and said I should do it and that he’d help me if I needed it, but didn’t think I would. He pushed me to do that program, and it’s one of the things that has made me most proud in my career at Siegal.”
The addiction and opioids programming at Siegal Lifelong Learning was developed in memory of Hirsh’s daughter, Melissa, who died from a drug overdose in 2013. Additionally, Hirsh established the Melissa Rae Fund, which also helps fund the programming. She added the fund will remain at Siegal Lifelong Learning and she plans to continue to create programming to help the community understand substance abuse.
As for what’s next, Hirsh said she plans to figure that out slowly in between afternoon naps. In the short term, she plans to volunteer and get involved with community organizations like the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County. While she was employed at Siegal Lifelong Learning, they had approved her for board appointment but she couldn’t serve while employed by CWRU. She plans to call them and see if she can take that opportunity now in her retirement.
“I also have family in North Carolina, and eventually plans will move me out of Cleveland to North Carolina, but I’m not quite there yet,” she said. “My husband’s family lives in Cleveland, so we’ll be back. My daughter is also buried here, so I will never be far from her. I was born a New Yorker, but Cleveland will always be home to me because of the connections I’ve made.”