As hundreds of Ohioans seeking abortions were turned away in the days following the June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade and the nearly immediate implementation of Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, Dr. David Burkons of Shaker Heights said he was most concerned for patients he had to turn away.

Burkons owns three abortion clinics in Shaker Heights, Cuyahoga Falls and Toledo.

“We had a 15-year-old sexual assault victim,” Burkons told the Cleveland Jewish News June 29. “She was in on Friday. And at the time, we told her ‘Well, you’re lucky you got in now.’”

Burkons said the clinic then had to call the patient to let her know she was ineligible for an abortion following the implementation of Ohio’s Heartbeat Law.

“The girl apparently became suicidal,” Burkons said. “So hopefully they can get to wherever they need to go. … That takes money, it takes time to go to these other states (where abortions are allowed).”

He said the closest open abortion clinic to Northeast Ohio is in Pittsburgh and that it may entail an overnight stay.

“There’s a vindictiveness in the small-mindedness of Ohio that they put the law into effect in like four hours,” said Burkons, adding that he is considering opening clinics across the border in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Freda Levenson of Shaker Heights, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, is working to reverse the Heartbeat Law for a second time. ACLU and other plaintiffs had challenged the Heartbeat Law in federal court after it was passed in 2019.

Burkons' clinics, the Northeast Ohio Women's Center and the Toledo Women's Center, are among the plaintiffs.

After Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost won a court order from U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett to dissolve the injunction on the Heartbeat Law June 24, the same group of plaintiffs sued again, this time in the Ohio Supreme Court.

“The (Ohio) constitution is similar to the federal constitution,” Levenson said. “But it’s importantly different. And it’s clear that it provides higher protection for bodily autonomy than the federal constitution.”

The Heartbeat Law makes no exceptions for rape, incest or other factors, but it allows a doctor a legal defense if the mother’s life is in danger by pregnancy.

Levenson requested Yost and other defendants file a response by 3 p.m. June 29. That request was made, she said, based on the dire situation many people have found themselves in.

“Ohio was thrust back into bad old days, where abortions were only virtually unobtainable that the majority of abortions in Ohio suddenly became unlawful,” she said, adding that there are no exceptions to the Heartbeat Law for rape or incest.

Yost responded at 3 p.m., saying in a statement, “Races don’t start at the finish line, and lawsuits don’t start in the final court. Aside from filing the wrong action in the wrong court, they are wrong as well on Ohio law. Abortion is not in the Ohio Constitution.”

If doctors are prosecuted for performing abortions, they may use as a defense that the mother’s life was in danger, Levenson said, but it is not an exception to the law and it will not stop the doctor from getting prosecuted.

Rabbi Benjamin Blau, spiritual leader of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood who is also president of the Modern Orthodox Rabbinical Council of America, said he spoke June 25 at Shabbat services about Orthodoxy’s middle ground regarding abortion.

“Judaism believes that both are vital,” said Blau, adding that his views align with Orthodoxy on this issue. “In a perfect world, I’d like the two to match up. … It would be simpler from one perspective to have more things be legal and our community educate what we think is appropriate, but I don’t know if that’s a realistic stance to take.”

Blau also said a law that makes no exception for a mother’s life or psychological factors, is “not consistent with Jewish law.”

“If there are no exceptions,” he said, “that’s very problematic.”

Pointing out that Judaism takes into consideration the well-being of a pregnant person, Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood said she felt her Jewish rights were “being stamped on.”

“I’m devastated and shocked that my mother and I have had more reproductive rights in our lifetimes than my 30-year-old daughter has right now,” she said.

Rabbi Lauren Werber of Temple B’nai Abraham in Elyria spoke similarly, saying she was disturbed. She also noted that Jewish tradition going back to Torah does not subscribe to the belief that life begins at conception.

“A mother’s life is of paramount importance, and her well-being and psychological health are part of that,” Werber said. “So Jewishly, it’s very disturbing to have a law that doesn’t allow us to live our ethics.”

Rabbi Alison Vann of Suburban-Temple Kol Ami in Beachwood wrote her congregants following the U.S. Supreme Court decision, as did many rabbis in Northeast Ohio and beyond.

“Reform Judaism firmly believes that making decisions about how and when to build one’s family is fundamental human and individual right,” Vann wrote June 27. “Further, it is a human right to be able to make medical decisions and to have access to comprehensive health care without government interference. This case stands as an affront to human rights and a violation of our religious freedom.”

She included in her writing links to websites of three organizations: National Council of Jewish Women, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Ruth Colker, Distinguished University Professor and Heck Faust Memorial Chair in Constitutional Law at the Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University in Columbus, called the Supreme Court decision devastating.

“From a Jewish perspective, I think there’s another really important point,” she told the CJN June 27. “This court has allowed a vocal Christian minority to make its point of view the mandatory law of the land with respect to the meaning of personhood, for all people, irrespective of their religious points of view.

“Just today, the court said it was OK for a football coach to go into the center of a football field and engage in so-called voluntary prayer with his players,” Colker said, referring to the Kennedy v. Bremerton School District case. “It’s really such a rough time for those of us who care about civil liberties.”

A day before the decision was announced, Ohio Rep. Dave Leland, D-Columbus, told the CJN that voters have options.

“The most important point is that people are not powerless in this,” he said. “People can elect the kind of people to the Ohio General Assembly that won’t pass legislation like this, if that’s what they want to do. This is not something that’s preordained. … We can still control our own democracy.”

Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, said there are two so-called trigger bans pending in committee in Ohio’s Legislature, one in the House and one in the Senate. Those trigger bans would ban abortion in Ohio, he said.

“This is a deeply personal attack on privacy, on women, on choice, on freedom, on health,” Weinstein told the CJN June 24. “It’s extreme. It’s a massive, big government overreach into our personal lives and liberties. And I will not stand for it.”