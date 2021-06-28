The Cleveland Museum of Natural History broke ground on its expansion and transformation project June 24. During the groundbreaking, the museum named Sally Sears chair-elect of the board of directors and announced it has surpassed a $100 million fundraising milestone in its $150 million “Transforming the World of Discovery” capital campaign.
“We are thrilled to break ground on the reimagining of the museum while also celebrating reaching the $100 million milestone in our campaign, thanks to the generosity of many donors,” said Sonia Winner, the museum’s president and CEO, in a news release. “Together, we are creating a new model for how natural history museums can illuminate the ways in which we – and all living things – are connected. And, as we look ahead to our bright future, we are so grateful to have Sally’s leadership as our new board chair.”
The project will enlarge the museum’s building and outdoor visitor areas to more than 375,000 square feet. The museum hopes to further promote scientific literacy and embolden individuals to stand up for the planet in their communities through this transformation project, according to the release.
“By placing visitors at the center of the experience, our reimagined museum will be even more accessible and relevant,” Sears said in the release. “I have never been as excited as I am today about the museum’s future, and look forward to helping bring our vision to reality as chair of the board of directors.”
Sears has been an active museum board member since 2014 and campaign co-chair. She will succeed Jonathon Grimm as chair after his term ends September.
For more information on the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s transformation, visit bit.ly/3zXsm45.