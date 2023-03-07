Authorities say a train and a dump truck collided at a railroad crossing in Ohio, killing the train conductor as he stood on the outside of a car. Cleveland police say the crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when the dump truck approached a stop sign at the Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works steel plant. The truck had stopped, but then moved forward and hit the front left side of the train as it moved through a crossing. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. The crash comes just weeks after a fiery train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border prompted the evacuation of thousands of people.