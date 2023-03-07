The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will host high-school career days in March and April to allow teenagers to explore professional opportunities at museums by meeting staff from various departments, according to a news release.
Students will talk with scientists, educators, curators, wildlife specialists, archivists and others to hear about their work and the paths that led them to their current roles, as well as receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum’s staff spaces. There will be four opportunities for the one-day program, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 23, March 30, April 6 or April 13.
Registration is required more than a week before the preferred program. The cost is $84 for museum members and $99 for nonmembers, including lunch.
For more information and to register, visit CMNH.org/learn/career-days.