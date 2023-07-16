Hit Fore Hope raised over $80,000 for lymphoma research at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center on July 10 at a golf outing at Beechmont Country Club in Orange.
The event, which is in its second year, welcomed over 90 participants and 30 donors. And with donations still coming in, it exceeded last year’s funds raised by $9,000.
“Hit Fore Hope is a marvelous fundraising event that supports UH Seidman Cancer Center patients and families,” Dr. Daniel Simon, president of academic and external affairs and chief clinical and scientific officer at UH Cleveland Medical Center and the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Healthcare Leadership at University Hospitals, told the Cleveland Jewish News in an emailed statement after the event. “We are thankful for Jami Morris and the volunteer supporters who step up for the community. It’s a fun day and important event that helps UH deliver on its commitment to exceptional, compassionate care.”
Jami Morris, a Chagrin Falls resident, began thinking about the event when she was 15 years old, after her mother, Dana Morris, was diagnosed with lymphoma. She organized and executed the “hit” golfing fundraiser in 2022, drawing inspiration from previous tournaments. In the first year, Morris exceeded her financial goal of $12,000 by over $59,000, and hoped to make Hit Fore Hope an annual event.
Morris’ current goal for the growing fundraiser is to bring more awareness and support to families impacted by cancer, she told the CJN at the event.
“My whole goal is, I don’t want (a) cancer diagnosis to be devastating because cancer is always going to be around, unfortunately,” said Morris, a member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. “But if there’s a way to make the diagnosis sound better, whether that’s through more research or more support that doctors can give.”
Hit Fore Hope participants got to hit three drives, three chips and three putts. The participants with the most accumulated points in each skill level won. Barry Cohn won the men’s advanced division; Adam Blum won the men’s intermediate division; and Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, won the men’s beginner division. Lynn Gross won the women’s advanced division; Elaine Yasinow won the women’s intermediate division; and Cristin Slesh, the women’s beginner division.
With further support from the community and over 30 volunteers, this year’s raffle and auction prizes doubled, and an announcer was added for the longest drive component. The fundraiser also included light refreshments such as bagels with schmear, fruit and coffee.
“This is such an amazing event,” Jeanne Kratus, development officer of institutional relations and development at UH, told the CJN. “Two years in a row, (Jami) does an excellent job.”
Morris, who is a two-time Cleveland Jewish News High School Player of the Week – which was later renamed the Les Levine-CJN High School Player of the week – has been golfing for more than seven years and currently plays for Penn State University in State College, Pa., where she is a junior studying business entrepreneurship.
“Jami Morris is one of the most dedicated, mature young women that I know,” Enid Rosenberg, an event attendee who has golfed with Morris for six years, told the CJN at the event. “She has put in more time, more effort on behalf of those dealing (with) and surviving cancer than any adult I know.”