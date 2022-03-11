HNTRESS, a clothing brand created by Beachwood resident Lauren Tatarchuk, recently donated over 120 cowl sweaters to the Ukrainian war effort amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

Launched in September 2021, HNTRESS sells machine washable, hooded and sleeveless cowl neck sweaters that are available in four colors – forest moss, silver fox, earth and midnight. Tatarchuk, 30, created the brand as a way to cope with a chronic illness she battled for half of her life, seeking to inspire strength and resiliency in every wearer, she told the Cleveland Jewish News in a December 2021 interview.

In addition to her donation, which was received by the Ukrainian Church of Evangelic Faith in Parma, Tatarchuk told the CJN March 10 that she also plans to donate 50% of HNTRESS sales in March to the effort. The donation will also be received by the COEF through its donation page at coefyouth.com/Ukraine-aid.html, which is also accepting donations from the community. If needed, she also plans to donate a portion of her April sales, she added.

“I was so excited to send those sweaters,” she said. “I wish I could’ve sent my whole inventory over. It took everything in me not to do that. This has been such a motivating factor for me. If I wasn’t a small business and every penny didn’t count, I would’ve sent everything I had.”

Tatarchuk’s family immigrated to the United States from Kyiv, Ukraine, in 1989 and settled in Cleveland for a better life, she said.

“We still have family there, hiding out,” said Tatarchuk, who attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike with her husband, Tal Tamir. “I really felt for those people, not even just my family. They’ve been through so much in general. My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people. Even if I didn’t have family there, it is my ancestral home. Those are my people. This has been closer to home than anything has been.”

She said the courage of the Ukrainian community has inspired her too, which aligns with the reason she created HNTRESS in the first place. While watching the movie “The Hunger Games” and seeing main character Katniss Everdeen’s fierce dedication to those she loves, Tatarchuk took cues from Katniss’ wardrobe in creating HNTRESS.

“These civilians are fighting back,” she said. “It’s the most courageous thing I’ve ever seen. I’m hoping (my donation) is a drop of water in an ocean. People left their homes with only the clothes on their back and it’s so cold over there. So, I’m hoping this helps them find comfort and strength from within to go on.”