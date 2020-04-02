Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus said he reported Hobby Lobby to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health on March 24 and that they have been closed since then, but calls to the store on March 30 showed the stores were staffed.
“They’ve been closed,” Kraus said April 1. “I called the board of health over a week ago and they put up a sign. They’ve been closed over a week now.”
A Cleveland Jewish News reporter placed a call to Hobby Lobby stores in Solon, Macedonia and Mentor on March 30. In all three cases, the stores were staffed. All three managers referred questions to Diane Gudahl at the Oklahoma City, Okla., corporate headquarters.
Business Insider reported Hobby Lobby closed and then “quietly reopened stores” in Ohio and Wisconsin.
Gudahl did not return multiple telephone calls requesting comment on why the store remained open during Ohio’s shutdown of nonessential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody has to follow the law,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at his April 1 press conference regarding the state’s shutdown of nonessential businesses.
“Mayors have every ability to shut them down in conjunction with the local health departments,” DeWine said. “Many cities have health departments.”
A reporter’s calls to the three Northeastern Ohio stores after DeWine made his remarks went unanswered.