A recent Travel Lens Study, looking at Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews and Instagram and Google search popularity, has named Hocking Hills as one of the nation’s fastest growing in popularity and most beautiful state parks, according to a news release. The park was ranked fourth for beauty and sixth for increased popularity.
The park, which is 40 miles southeast of Columbus, has more than 13,000 acres of forest, rock formations and waterfalls. Night moth lightings, hands-on butterfly experiences, kayaking, hikes and more are available for park visitors. Cabins, cottages and glass blowing courses are also available for visitors.
To see the rankings, visit bit.ly/3QDXIWm