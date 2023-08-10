The Cleveland Heritage Medal will be awarded to five individuals at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Cleveland City Hall Rotunda at 601 Lakeside Ave. E. in downtown Cleveland.
The medal is bestowed upon individuals whose significant contributions through leadership, collaboration and service have left an indelible mark on all spheres of the Cleveland community, according to its website.
This year’s recipients include Stephen H. Hoffman, president emeritus of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland; Jose Feliciano, Sr., chairman and founder of the Hispanic Roundtable and former White House Fellow; George Forbes, former president of the Cleveland City Council and Cleveland NAACP; Ted Ginn, Sr., coach of Glenville High School football and track teams; and Sister Judith Ann Karam, congregational leader for the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine and chair of the Public Juridic Person for the Sisters of Charity Health System.
For more information, visit heritagemedal.com, or contact Jamie Ellerbrock at 440-592-1434 or mhfevents@metrohealth.org.
To read more and view a video interview with Steve Hoffman, visit bit.ly/3KzbR5a