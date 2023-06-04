Jamie Hogue was hired as Orange High School’s new principal, effective Aug. 1. She succeeds Katie Phillips, who resigned for personal reasons April 21, less than a year into her tenure.
Prior to joining the Orange City School District, Hogue served as principal of Independence High School since 2020.
Additionally, Lyndon Brooks was hired as Moreland Hills School’s new assistant principal. Brooks replaces interim assistant principal Denny Thompson. Last year, he served as the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. He lives in Shaker Heights.
Hogue and Brooks each received a two-year contract through July 31, 2025, according to a news release.
“We are excited to have Jamie Hogue and Lyndon Brooks join Team Orange,” Lynn Campbell, superintendent of Orange Schools, said in the release. “They are both dedicated educational leaders who care about kids. Their educational experiences and knowledge have prepared them well for these positions. We look forward to their leadership as they connect with students, staff and families to carry on Orange Schools’ rich tradition of educational excellence.”