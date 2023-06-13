Holden Forests & Gardens, the combined entity of The Holden Arboretum and The Cleveland Botanical Garden, announced May 17 the hiring of Edward Moydell as its next president and CEO, effective Sept. 1.
Moydell will be the third president and CEO in the organization’s nearly 10-year history, according to a news release.
Moydell has served as president and CEO of the Bloedel Reserve since 2010. The Reserve is an internationally renowned public garden and forest preserve located just west of downtown Seattle on Bainbridge Island. Bloedel Reserve has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Best North American Botanical Gardens by USA Today. Moydell brings exceptional experience in horticulture, fundraising, historic cultural institutions and organizational change, the release said.
“I am delighted and honored to be appointed the next CEO of Holden Forests & Gardens,” Moydell said in the release. “I have two passions in life: plants and people. This role will allow me to bring those passions together in powerful ways. With an urban campus and a rural campus, (Holden Forests & Gardens) has the unique opportunity to meaningfully connect people to nature and build community in myriad ways. I’m thrilled to join a strong organization poised for even greater success. I look forward to partnering with the excellent team to realize the exciting vision for transformation illustrated in the strategic plan.”
Moydell’s hiring was decided through an executive search process led by the board’s Executive Search Committee of ten directors chaired by board chair Tom Anderson. The national search considered a diverse pool of talented candidates for the position. Koya Partners, an executive recruiting firm that specializes in mission-driven search, partnered with Holden Forests & Gardens’ board to conduct the search.
“Ed brings a demonstrated track record of success, along with the energy and innovative spirit to lead Holden Forests & Gardens into its exciting next chapter,” Anderson said in the release. “Ed’s experience within the public garden industry as a strategist, communicator, and fundraiser will enable him to elevate the mission of Holden Forests & Gardens, which is one of the most significant cultural and environmental organizations in this region.”
Moydell previously created a research and education center dedicated to public garden excellence, education and research at the University of Delaware. He earned two degrees in public garden management, including a Master of Science degree through the Longwood Graduate Program. Moydell also serves on the selection committee of the Longwood Fellows Program and is an active member of the American Public Gardens Association.
He and his wife, Erin, and children, Elvis and Phoebe, will be moving to Cleveland community later this summer, the release said.