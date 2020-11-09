A thought-provoking program sponsored by the Cleveland Metro Bar Association, “Law, Justice, and the Holocaust: How the Courts Failed Germany,” will be hosted virtually from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 10.
The program expects to challenge participants to examine the pressures facing judges, prosecutors, defenders and police charged with upholding the justice system and protecting individual liberty.
Those who register will receive a separate email on the day of the program with a unique Zoom link. Attendees will receive 1.5 CLE credit hours.
Presenters are: William F. Meinecke, Jr., historian, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, William Levine Family Institute for Holocaust Education, and Ann O’Rourke, program coordinator, Initiative on the Holocaust and Professional Leadership, U.S. Holocaust Memorial.
To register, visit bit.ly/3pdzOTy.