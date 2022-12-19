DSC_0604.JPG (copy)

Exhibits at the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center showcase the concentration camps and the resistance that Jews offered.

 CJN Photo / Bob Jacob

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will be free to the public through Jan. 2 to address the recent rise in antisemitism, according to a news release.

“As the only Holocaust museum in Ohio, our organization is in a unique position to bring the lessons of the Holocaust into the civic conversation,” said David Wise, Interim CEO of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, in the release. It is our responsibility to ensure the public can learn from the lessons of history, and this is a clear and immediate way for us to make an impact in this critical moment. We all must choose to stand up against antisemitism, and that starts with educating ourselves.”

About 2,000 Holocaust survivors settling in the Cincinnati area after the war likely took their first steps on local soil outside Union Terminal train station. Now the city, whose population includes about 27,500 Jews, has converted some of that same space into the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, a Holocaust museum that originally opened nearby in 2000.

Visitors can see the “Dimensions in Testimony” exhibit. The exhibit uses recordings and display technologies to allow visitors to ask two dimensional display of Holocaust survivors questions and get responses.

For more information, visit holocaustandhumanity.org/museum/.

