The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will be free to the public through Jan. 2 to address the recent rise in antisemitism, according to a news release.

“As the only Holocaust museum in Ohio, our organization is in a unique position to bring the lessons of the Holocaust into the civic conversation,” said David Wise, Interim CEO of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, in the release. It is our responsibility to ensure the public can learn from the lessons of history, and this is a clear and immediate way for us to make an impact in this critical moment. We all must choose to stand up against antisemitism, and that starts with educating ourselves.”

Visitors can see the “Dimensions in Testimony” exhibit. The exhibit uses recordings and display technologies to allow visitors to ask two dimensional display of Holocaust survivors questions and get responses.

For more information, visit holocaustandhumanity.org/museum/.