Attempts to blame Jews for COVID-19 began in Iraq and quickly spread to Europe, said Robert Williams, deputy director of international affairs at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
“The first inklings that there were going to be attempts to blame Jews for COVID-19 began – looks like it began – in Iraq,” Williams said at the 10th annual What You Do Matters Cleveland luncheon, which was held virtually on May 5. “Unsurprisingly, it then followed to Iran. Then we saw some in Egypt. We’ve seen quite a bit of it from Turkey, and now we’re seeing it in Continental Europe, especially in France.”
Williams referred to the Holocaust imagery and rhetoric that has been displayed at state capitols among protesters.
“Attempts to blame either the Jews or specific Jewish individuals are something that we’re seeing from both sides of the political spectrum online, a little bit more to the right than we are on the left,” he said. “And, it’s spreading internationally. Even in the United States, we’ve seen Holocaust-related imagery be misused at some of these protests against isolation that have been popping up at state capitols.”
Museum dierctor Sara J. Bloomfield, a former Shaker Heights resident, spoke of anti-Semitism in history, likening it to a virus.
“It’s kind of interesting that these anti-Semitic tropes, like the Jews as carriers of disease or the Jews deliberately threatening disease, you know as you said, go back to the Middle Ages – very important for Nazi ideology,” she said. “And then we see it today, and I think you know in a moment when at least in America, I think it’s probably true in Europe, we’re not doing enough to teach young people history. This is unfortunately an opportunity for us to remind people that these anti-Semitic tropes did not just start now with the COVID crisis or the Pittsburgh synagogue. They go way, way, way back and they’re evergreen. They’re very adaptable. That’s one of the things about anti-Semitism.”
Williams spoke about the prevalence of Holocaust distortion and minimization in Europe, which he said is more prevalent than outright denial of the murder of 6 million Jews.
“Poland was the golden child of the post-Communist era in a lot of ways in confronting the Holocaust,” Williams said. “The last few years though the dynamic has changed. There has an attempt to kind of retreat from engagement with this past. And to say that there were no instances of collaboration in German-occupied Poland or that all the crimes were committed by the Germans and we have no responsibility or need to engage with this.”
Bloomfield asked Williams, “It’s a crime to say that Poles collaborated in the murder of the Jews. Is that right?”
He confirmed that information adding that Russia and Ukraine have similar laws.
“It’s this quest for victim status comes at odds with our core subject at times and leads to these cases of distortion and denial,” he said.
Williams said the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum staff in Europe has been working with the European Union and governments, including the Lithuania, to help governments work on legislation that can combat efforts to minimize or distort the impact of the Holocaust.
“What I find is not only the Europeans being receptive to working with the museum, but actually needing our help, saying it and saying they are now facing problems they have never faced before and that they cannot deal with alone.”
The two agreed that education, legislation and enforcement are all needed to eradicate anti-Semitism.
Introducing the 30-minute program were event chairs Becky Heller and Albert Ratner, and corporate chair Joseph DiRocco, who represented Fifth Third Bank as regional president.
“People said there’s no anti-Semitism in America,” Frayman said. ”Well, unfortunately I’m sorry to say it abounds. … I’m privileged and honored to be speaking for my fellow survivors. I think the survivors feel that those who forget the past are doomed to relive the past. As long as I live, I will never stop educating, teaching, speaking about the Holocaust.”