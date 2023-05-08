As the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum celebrates 30 years, its annual Cleveland Luncheon will carry a focus on antisemitism and the importance of Holocaust education.
After returning in person last year for a hybrid program, this year’s luncheon is expected to bring in 400 people and 40 to 50 Holocaust survivors May 17 to Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. A recording of the program will also be shared with supporters following the event.
“It’s wonderful to have been doing this luncheon for over 10 years in Cleveland and to be embraced by the Cleveland community is really incredible,” Sally Arnold, major gifts officer for the museum’s Midwest regional office, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 4. “And to be able to celebrate 30 years with you all is just a true testament to the philanthropy of the community, and we are very grateful for that.”
She said it was once just a hope for the museum to have the reach it has, and the museum has worked to digitize its resources, artifacts and research to be accessible outside of the four walls of the museum.
Taking what was learned from last year’s event, this year’s luncheon will begin with registration and a 30-minute lunch, followed by the 45-minute program featuring Yair Rosenberg, staff writer at The Atlantic and creator of “Antisemitism Explained” video series.
“He has an incredible grasp on antisemitism and how the Museum’s mission is so relevant when we talk about antisemitism in this country and abroad,” Arnold said of Rosenberg, adding that the program will be informative, interesting and worthwhile.
The program will also honor Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine as the second Ohioan to receive the museum’s National Leadership Award. Tamar and Milton Maltz received the honor in 2015.
“He’s receiving this award because of his impactful role,” she said. “He (sponsored) the Nazi War Crimes Disclosure Act that was (passed) by the Senate in (1998), and ... his father was a liberator of Dachau. The museum is really appreciative of Gov. DeWine’s focus on Holocaust education and wanting to never forget.”
DeWine was a U.S. senator from 1995 to 2007.
In line with highlighting Holocaust education, the luncheon, co-chaired by Becky and David Heller, will showcase some partnerships between Cleveland-area schools and the museum, including Cleveland Heights High School as it celebrates 50 years of its Holocaust education program.
While highlighting local Cleveland stories, the program will also focus on the museum and the future.
“Our hope is to continue to grow and partner and reach people outside of the walls of the museum,” Arnold said.
Sara J. Bloomfield, a former Shaker Heights resident, has been director of the museum for 24 years.