As the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum celebrates 30 years, its annual Cleveland Luncheon will focus on antisemitism and the importance of Holocaust education.
After returning in person last year for a hybrid program, this year’s luncheon is expected to bring in 400 people and 40 to 50 Holocaust survivors to Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights May 17. A recording of the program will also be shared with supporters following the event.
“It’s wonderful to have been doing this luncheon for over 10 years in Cleveland, and to be embraced by the Cleveland community is really incredible,” Sally Arnold, major gifts officer for the museum’s Midwest regional office, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 4. “To be able to celebrate 30 years with you all is just a true testament to the philanthropy of the community, and we are very grateful for that.”
She said it was once just a hope for the museum to have the reach it has now, and the museum has worked to digitize its resources, artifacts and research to be accessible outside of the four walls of the Washington, D.C. museum.
This year’s luncheon will begin with registration and a 30-minute lunch. It will be followed by the 45-minute program featuring Yair Rosenberg, staff writer at The Atlantic and creator of the “Antisemitism Explained” video series.
“He has an incredible grasp on antisemitism and how the museum’s mission is so relevant when we talk about antisemitism in this country and abroad,” Arnold said of Rosenberg, adding that the program will be informative, interesting and worthwhile.
The program will also honor Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine with the museum’s National Leadership Award. The only other Ohioans to receive the honor were Tamar and Milton Maltz in 2015.
“He’s receiving this award because of his impactful role,” Arnold said. “He (sponsored) the Nazi War Crimes Disclosure Act that was (passed) by the Senate in (1998), and ... his father was a liberator of Dachau. The museum is really appreciative of Gov. DeWine’s focus on Holocaust education and wanting to never forget.”
DeWine was a U.S. senator from 1995 to 2007.
In line with highlighting Holocaust education, the luncheon – co-chaired by Becky and David Heller – will showcase some partnerships between Cleveland-area schools and the museum, including Cleveland Heights High School as it celebrates 50 years of its Holocaust education program.
Sara J. Bloomfield, a former Shaker Heights resident, has been director of the museum for 24 years.
While highlighting local Cleveland stories, the program will also focus on the museum and the future.
“Our hope is to continue to grow and partner and reach people outside of the walls of the museum,” Arnold said.