The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 2022 Ohio luncheon May 19 highlighted the museum’s importance as a teaching tool for future military leaders as well as the role of Jewish emigres helping the U.S. prevail over the Nazis in World War II.
Sara J. Bloomfield, former Shaker Heights resident and the museum’s director, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the Holocaust teaches several important lessons for the public generally and military and police more specifically.
“One is that the unthinkable is always possible,” she said. “Another is that technological progress is not moral progress. And the truth is that all human beings are susceptible to things like fear, resentment, the desire for simple answers to complex questions.”
She said that these lessons continue to be relevant today.
“If you look at conspiracy theories today, conspiracy theories have been around for a very long time, many of them directed against Jews, long before the Nazis came to power,” Bloomfield said. “But they were able to exploit those preexisting fears and that preexisting susceptibility and again that desire of people to look for simple answers to complex questions. That’s why in history, Jews are over and over again, very convenient scapegoats. And of course, we see it happening today, as conspiracy theories are on the rise of social media. So really, if you study history, in some sense, it should not be that surprising, alarming, but not that surprising.”
About 350 people attended the event at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Military and police that visit the museum are able to better understand issues of ethics and the importance of having a moral compass even in the chaos of war and other strife, she said.
As an example, cadets at places like the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., have been visiting the museum for at least 15 years to learn, among other things, what can happen if military personnel lack their own moral code.
They also are able to consider the important issue of who they are swearing an oath to. Bloomfield said an example of how significant this is involves the German military during the period leading up to World War II. At first they swore allegiance to a democratic constitution. But that changed when Adolf Hitler came to power. At that point their allegiance was to him which helped lead to all of the atrocities they committed on his behalf.
According to Jason Wuliger, the luncheon’s co-chair, the museum has made a tremendous difference through its work with the military and law enforcement.
“To me, as a former prosecutor, one of the most important areas of impact for the museum is its training, law enforcement, military and the judiciary” he said. “Since 2004, the museum has trained more than 200,000 of these guardians of freedom by exploring the decisions made by their counterparts during the Holocaust, and ways in which they can support democracy.”
Wuliger and his wife, Allison ,introduced David Frey, professor of history and founding director of the center for Holocaust and genocide studies at West Point, and Bloomfield to discuss the Ritchie Boys, winners of the 2022 Elie Wiesel Award, the museum’s highest honor.
Frey and Bloomfield spoke about the role of mostly Germany Jewish emigres in the fight against the Nazis during World War II. These emigres, known as the Ritchie Boys after the Ritchie, Md. military camp where they were trained, were awarded the 2022 Elie Wiesel Award, the museum’s highest honor, for their work.
The Ritchie Boys were used for a variety of purposes, including as scouts, fighters, analysts, must most importantly as interrogators, Frey said.
“The purpose of the (Ritchie) facility was to train interrogators that was the biggest weakness that the army recognized that it had, which was battlefield intelligence and the interrogation needed to talk to sometimes civilians most of the time prisoners of war in order to glean information from them,” he said.
He added that the work of these Jewish soldiers and recent emigres was incredibly helpful and successful, with their work responsible for providing 60% of the intelligence the military used during the war.
Also, several Holocaust survivors attended the event and were recognized and honored by attendees.