Jan. 3 wasn’t just a normal Sunday for Lyndhurst resident Simon Fixler. It was the day he reached a century of life – a milestone made even more poignant being that he is a Holocaust survivor.
Fixler celebrated his 100th birthday fit for a man who wouldn’t let the Nazis take away his determination and hope, despite losing a majority of his family in the genocide. U.S. Rep. David Joyce of Russell Township sent a flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and a proclamation to Fixler for his birthday, said Fixler’s son, Dennis Fixler, who had contacted Joyce’s office for the special celebration.
“Obviously, the festivities were muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dennis Fixler, a resident of Silver Spring, Md. “Turning 100 means a lot to him in the sense that he’s the last of his family and is a survivor of the Holocaust.”
Fixler was born in a small village formerly in Czechoslovakia that is now a part of Ukraine following a border adjustment between the Czech Republic and Ukraine after Czechoslovakia split, said Dennis Fixler, 69. He married his wife of almost 66 years, Alice Fixler, in May 1944 just before the Nazis entered Budapest.
Upon entering Budapest, Fixler and Alice were separated; Alice was able to hide in Budapest, but Fixler was taken to a work camp outside the capital. He was eventually forced into a death march to Gunskirchen work camp in Austria, where he remained until he was liberated. By the end of the Holocaust, Fixler had lost both his parents and nine of his 16 siblings.
Fixler returned to Budapest, where he was reunited with Alice. They immigrated to Cleveland in 1949 to join one of Fixler’s older brothers who was already living in the city.
Fixler and Alice settled in Lyndhurst, where Fixler got a job at Lion Knitting Mills on the west side of Cleveland. Fixler and Alice had three children: Dennis, James and Mark. The family joined Oheb Zedek-Taylor Road Synagogue in Cleveland Heights. Fixler eventually left Lion Knitting Mills and started a new and used furniture store on the east side with his brother-in-law until he retired.
Fixler is also a grandfather of three.
After realizing the large number of Holocaust survivors in the Cleveland area, many of whom Fixler knew from Europe or displaced persons camps, he and a group of survivors formed Kol Israel Foundation in Beachwood and created the Holocaust memorial in Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights.
“That, I would have to say, is probably one of his fondest memories of things he accomplished,” Dennis Fixler said.
As time went on, Fixler grew more comfortable speaking about his experiences in the Holocaust.
“He didn’t really talk about it with us until, like, the late '70s, early '80s,” Dennis Fixler said. “It became more topical then, and then he started talking about it more.”
Fixler told his story in Steven Spielberg’s Holocaust testimony project with the Shoah Visual History Foundation in the '90s. He then went on to visit local schools to talk about his experiences.
“A lot of his life was dedicated to Holocaust memory,” Dennis Fixler said. “That’s why he went to schools. He just felt it was extremely important for people to hear about it.”
Dennis Fixler doesn’t think his father has a secret behind his longevity, but the family and caretakers who’ve been with him through thick and thin keep Fixler going.
“I think he knows he’s got people who care for him,” Dennis Fixler said. “My mother passed away in 2010, and I thought that would be real hard for him. But, he rose to the occasion because of all the support, and, thank God, he’s doing OK.”
At 100 years old, Fixler continues to prove the Nazis wrong as he lives year after year and spreads his memories of what happened and of those lost along the way.
“He’s never articulated this, but I can tell it’s sort of a final, ‘I survived, I’ve lived and I created a life,’” Dennis Fixler said.