Holocaust survivor Roman Frayman told sixth graders at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood never to deny their Judaism.
“Please be proud of being a Jew. Don’t ever say, ‘I’m not Jewish’ because you’re afraid of being Jewish,” he said in a March 1 program.
Frayman, 81, who taught religious school at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood for more than 30 years, is the central character in a brief retelling of his story by Miriam Duhamel and illustrated by Anna Wolf, both high school freshmen, that will be used as part of Holocaust curriculum in schools where no survivors are available to speak.
Susan Ringel of Pepper Pike, a member of Fairmount Temple and a teacher in its religious school, was the adult adviser for the project, and she wrote the biographical sketch on Frayman that teachers will use.
Ringel invited Frayman and the other members of her team to speak March 1 at the Beachwood temple. Miriam had a conflict, but Anna showed illustrations and spoke of how she interviewed Frayman and took colored pencils to camp to work on the illustrations for the story, which is called “Three Miracles: The Life of Roman Frayman.”
It is the 44th in the Holocaust series published by A Book By Me, which includes curriculum for teachers as well.
Frayman, a Beachwood resident, told the students he did not want to give a monologue and interrupted his narration to ask them about the definitions of brainwashing, Aryan, whether they had been bullied and how they handled it. He also defined the term untermenschen or subhuman, spoke of Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, attributing it to his ability to mesmerize through speech, and of the role of Hitler Youth.
The students raised their hands both in response to his questions as well as to add their own comments and ask questions.
Frayman considers his survival to have been miraculous in many ways and used that language to describe pivotal moments in which he might have been found and killed but was successfully hidden and saved.
Frayman was born in Sosnowiec, Poland, in March 1938 in Poland, he was not quite 6 months old when the Nazis invaded Poland Sept. 1 of that year. He said the Nazis “kind of left us alone” for three years, but In 1941 Frayman’s family was rounded up and taken to a ghetto in nearby Shrodula.
While his family there, his mother gave birth to a son, Chaim.
Frayman explained that a baby could be a liability to a family in hiding.
“if a baby would cry, the tragedy would be that the Nazis would find everybody, and everybody would be killed,” he said. “Sometimes the mothers would have to kill their babies so they wouldn’t make sounds.”
Frayman said his parents denied some of the things he remembered.
“The reason they did that is because they tried to protect me,” he said.” Most surviving families that had children would never talk about the Holocaust.”
About six months later, his family was transferred to a labor camp.
“My parents were on either side of me and they had a blanket over them, and the German dogs were walking around and I saw them. and for some reason, I was a 4-year-old, I didn’t cry. I just stood there.”
That, he said, was his second miracle.
His mother, he said, was able to get his younger brother to sleep and left him in the ghetto for the day. The plan, he said, was for his father to return to retrieve his brother, but the baby was gone.
”What he was told was a woman heard a baby cry.” Frayman said. “She went to get him and she was going to take him to Auschwitz with her, but as I said, babies did not make it to Auschwitz. They were killed on the spot in various brutal fashion.”
Frayman remembered his mother's devastation upon learning the news.
“My mom, as a result of that throughout the rest of her life, really suffered both physically and mentally, emotionally,” Frayman said.
Frayman was literally packed in a suitcase and secreted to a neighbor in Sosnowiec, Maria Balagova, who cared for him for about three years until World War II ended in 1945.
“Maria was willing to sacrifice her life for a Jew, me,” he said, adding that she also sheltered Frayman’s mother in a coal bin in the basement of the building where his family had lived.
“Maria couldn’t go out and get food,” he said, adding that he ate week-old bread and potato peels.
“The Nazis one morning broke into Maria’s apartment,” he said. “And I was wearing a long gown. And they asked, ‘Who is this child?’ And she said, I was the nephew, her sister’s son from the country. The miracle is that they didn’t ask me to raise my gown.”
Frayman elicited from the students the reason why this was significant.
“Primarily Jews were the only ones circumcised (in Europe at that time), so they would know that the person was Jewish,” he said.
Once a week he left the apartment with Balagova.
“I did go to church with Maria on Sundays,” he said. “It was my day out of the house going to church. I had no idea about Catholicism, Judaism."
Frayman’s father was taken to concentration camps during the war while both Frayman and his mother were hidden successfully.
“When the war ended, my life as a Jew was beginning,” he said, adding that the family lived for three years in Germany prior to leaving Europe in 1949 for Boston and finally Cleveland, where his family lived at 8701 Carnegie Ave.
Frayman was 11 years old when he arrived and, since he could not speak English at the time, was placed in the second grade.
He said he made a “unilateral decision” to graduate with his peers, and attended summer school at John Hay High School in Cleveland in order to catch up. In 1956, he graduated from Glenville High School in Cleveland and later graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus, married his college sweetheart and enlisted in the military prior to working for 45 years in the Social Security Administration.
He said he stayed in his job for so many years for a reason.
“I enjoyed working with people, helping people,” he said. “And it was like a labor of love.”
In 1999, Frayman returned to Sosnowiec on a Journey of Conscience with Cleveland Heights High School teacher Leatrice Rabinsky.
While there, he was able to obtain his brother, Chaim’s birth certificate.
Frayman said, “I never thought when we left Germany and came to America I would see as much anti-Semitism in America.”