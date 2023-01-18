Many remember Holocaust survivor Roman Frayman as a dedicated, outspoken and warm man, touching the lives of people in Northeast Ohio and throughout the state with his advocacy efforts and unyielding support for the survivor community.
His middle child of three and only son, Michael Frayman, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the same could be said for the type of husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend he was.
Frayman, a longtime Beachwood resident, died Jan. 8, 2023. He was 84.
Born March 16, 1938, in Sosnowiec to Aron and Bertha Frayman, Michael Frayman said his experiences in the Holocaust only pushed their father to be as present in their lives as possible, seldom missing any sports event or activity, even into their adulthood.
“Whoever he was with, that was where he focus was,” Michael Frayman said. “He was active, involved, considerate and thoughtful. That was just who he was. He was always interested – whether it was us kids, my kids or my nieces and nephews. When he was there, he was there. Totally attentive and present. He was just involved in everything we did. There are a lot of dads that might not have made it a priority to be at everything, but he was a true family man.”
Michael Frayman said his father made a point to repay the “debt” that was his Holocaust survival. When the Nazis invaded Poland, he was just under 6 months old. By 1941, his family was taken to a ghetto in nearby Shrodula, where his younger brother, Chaim, was born and disappeared from.
For much of World War II, Roman Frayman was hidden by a neighbor, Maria Balagova. She passed him off as her nephew for about three years until the war ended in 1945. Balagova also sheltered his mother in a coal bin, while his father was taken to the concentration camps. That kindness stuck with him, Michael Frayman said.
“It was important to him that because he survived and viewed that survival and the life he led thereafter as such a blessing, he wanted to repay that and share his stories,” he said. “He was very involved in the Holocaust community in town and advocated for the survivors that remained. He always knew over time their numbers would dwindle, so he wanted to make sure those stories were shared with as many people as possible.”
Most of Michael Frayman’s decisions as a father stem from his father’s example, he said, always making sure he and his two sisters had every opportunity available to them. After reuniting in Eggenfeld, Germany, after the war ended, his father’s family boarded the USS General Holbrook and arrived in the United States on Sept. 22, 1949, landing in Boston. They relocated to Cleveland when he was 11 years old.
Later, he graduated from Glenville High School in Cleveland and The Ohio State University in Columbus.
He married his college sweetheart, Elaine (nee Sachse), and enlisted in the military. Upon his return, he began what would become a 45-year career in Social Security Administration. Roman Frayman also taught religious school at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood for more than 30 years.
“He wanted to try and make things as normal as possible for us and those around him,” Michael Frayman said. “He wanted to make sure we experienced what he might not have. ... He taught me through his advocacy in the Holocaust community and community at large to be involved, step up, and say yes and do your part. The decisions I make as a father with my girls are made because they’re the same he made when we were growing up.”
Blessed with many memories of his father and the knowledge of a long life well lived, Michael Frayman said he believes his father accomplished leaving behind a legacy that touches everyone he ever interacted with.
“He was born into chaos and left us in peace,” he said. “I think that peacefulness was that he was an amazing father, grandparent, friend and ambassador to the Holocaust community. He lived his life fully, raised an educated family and gave back to the community. What he would be proudest of is that when he passed, everyone had a positive memory of him. If he left us with any regrets, it’s that he can’t tell his story anymore. He’ll be with us forever.”