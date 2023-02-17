For Jazzy Gold, attending the World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors of the Holocaust & Descendants with her grandmother has become something of a tradition.
Her grandmother, Erika Gold, 90, was born in Budapest in 1932 and was 11 years old when the Nazis invaded Budapest in 1944.
Jazzy Gold was 11 at the 2012 conference in Cleveland, where she shared the honor of lighting a memorial candle to commemorate the 1.5 million Jewish children who were murdered in the Holocaust.
“I’ve just always been surrounded by survivors and hearing stories my whole life,” Jazzy Gold told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And so it was always just sort of ingrained in me that I’m part of this community. And however I can get involved and keep stories alive, I have always felt that’s very important.”
Two years later, she happened to be in Europe to celebrate her bat mitzvah in her grandmother’s native Hungary and extended her stay to attend the conference in Berlin in 2014 with Erika Gold.
For several years, Jazzy Gold has wanted to take part in a group in Cleveland for people like her – whose grandparents were child survivors of the Holocaust and for whom that deeply traumatic event often takes center stage in the life of a family.
“As I was growing up, and I saw these other chapters popping up across the country, I said, ‘Oh, I it would be really great if somebody would start one here in Cleveland,’” she said, adding that such groups exist in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
None materialized in Cleveland.
“I’ve decided I’m done waiting,” said Jazzy Gold, now 21. “And if no one’s going to get the ball rolling, I’ll jump on the field and get that going.”
So the college student went to the conference Nov. 4 through Nov. 7, this year held in St. Louis, with a specific goal in mind: to gain advice on how to begin.
“I think the best advice I received was just go for it,” she said.
She said she returned home ready to begin reaching out to other grandchildren of survivors in Cleveland about forming a group with the first task to determine the group’s primary focus: social, therapeutic or education. Jazzy Gold said moving forward, she hopes the Cleveland third-generation group she forms can address education about the Holocaust by telling their grandparents’ stories.
“The survivor population is, unfortunately, decreasing as time goes on,” Jazzy Gold said. “I think it’s really important, as wonderful as it is, and as appreciative as we are to the second generations, the third generations, I think, are really going to be the generation that is going to step in and really head the education going forward. And speaking to groups, and I think also being younger, it might be easier for us to be able to relate to the students than perhaps second generations.”
Erika Gold said she was proud her granddaughter wanted to attend the conference and is becoming involved. She has lectured and told her story extensively in Greater Cleveland to children and adults, beginning to speak when she retired in 1997.
While past conferences have attracted participants in the hundreds, 13 Holocaust survivors attended the St. Louis conference.
Erika Gold said she was pleased to be able to participate in a panel discussion on the role of Carl Lutz, the Swiss vice consul to Budapest, who is credited with saving more than 50,000 Jews.
“I was there because my dad was actually saved by one of his protective papers,” Erika Gold said.
In addition, she said, she enjoyed learning of the accomplishments of the Holocaust survivors and of the second and third generations.
For Rose Gelbart, the president and co-founder of the Child Survivors of the Holocaust of Cleveland and a member of the executive board of the world federation, turnout at the St. Louis conference was somewhat disappointing, particularly regarding Holocaust survivors.
Born in Leszno, Poland, in 1935, Gelbart was 3½ when the Germans marched into Kalisz in September 1939 and immediately made it Judenfrei, free of Jews. Together with her parents, Gelbart was evacuated to Warsaw, then joined family in Rzeszow. She and her mother escaped from the Rzeszow ghetto on the day they were supposed to be transported to Belzec , an ex-termination camp. The two were on the run in and near Warsaw for about three years.
“My mother had Polish papers, but I had to be in hiding,” she said, adding that she never spoke with either her mother or teachers in Europe about the Holocaust. Her mother and uncle, who had returned from Mauthausen, together with Gelbart were smuggled by the Haganah from the Russian zone of Poland to the American zone, and arrived in Munich in 1945. Gelbart was left at a displaced persons camp near Munich. She moved to Munich and attended a Hebrew school run by the United Nations Rehabilitation Administration. Gelbart and her mother, stepfather and uncle came to the United States in 1951.
“It was always like I was deaf and dumb, and I never talked about it until 1993,” when she attended her first conference of hidden children. “It opened up our hearts and minds and we formed this group in order to be able to speak to each other and heal.”
Still, she found second-generation speaker Jonathan Ornstein’s speech about the Krakow JCC’s response to the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis resonant.
Ornstein is the executive director of the JCC in Krakow.
“What they’re doing for the Ukrainians, and that most of them are not Jewish survivors,” was inspiring to Gelbart, who helped bring the world conference to Cleveland in 2012.
She said she also found workshops helpful that were led by Roberta Burman Shibi, her conference roommate, a St. Louis native who lives in Jerusalem and is a social worker who for the past 20 years has worked with Holocaust survivors.
“It was sad to see such a small group, where there used to be 300 to 500 child survivors,” Gelbart said, adding that the workshops in St. Louis were particularly healing for second and third generations.
“Now we’re hoping to give it over to the second, third and fourth generations to continue with what we started in 1992,” Gelbart said, adding she hopes the next conference will take place in Washington, D.C., and that she hopes many Clevelanders will attend. “We’re grateful to the St. Louis conference and the beautiful Holocaust museum that they just finished, just in time for us to visit.”
