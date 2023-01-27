As the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District prepares for its April 16 community event to commemorate 50 years of Holocaust education at Cleveland Heights High School, it is seeking to identify and acknowledge any and all survivors and second generation descendants who may have interacted with students at the school or on trips.
The late Leatrice Rabinsky started the program at the high school, carried on by her successors Sol Factor, Adrienne Yelsky and Mark Sack, the current teacher of the program.
“These personal encounters are among the most meaningful experiences thousands of Heights’ students have while in high school,” Sack said in a news release. The lessons of resilience, faith, hope, empathy and messages of ‘speaking out against injustice’ and of being kind and compassionate toward others resonates in the lives of all who have the honor of meeting and listening to a living Holocaust Survivor as they share their story.”
If you know of, or can identify, a survivor or second generation descendant who in some way interacted with Heights High students within the context of Holocaust education, contact Sack at m_sack@chuh.org.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media sponsor of the event, which takes place at 2 to 4 p.m. April 16 in the Heights High School auditorium.