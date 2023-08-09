A home synagogue, Congregation Kol Israel, is seeking to add an addition to 2509 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
Project architect Ben Grinblatt was set to present his plans to the city’s architectural board of review at a July 17 meeting, which was tabled, according to Beachwood’s assistant building commissioner Mark Patterson. Grinblatt was not in attendance, according to the meeting minutes. It was then determined Congregation Kol Israel also needed to submit its plans first to the planning and zoning commission.
The next planning and zoning meeting is scheduled for Aug. 31 because the commission only meets on the last Thursday of every month. Submission deadlines are due at noon on the last day of the month proceeding the next month’s meeting. According to Veronica Muth, program coordinator, and planning and zoning commission and architectural board of review secretary, plans were not submitted to the planning and zoning commission as of Aug. 7, meaning it missed the deadline to be discussed at the next meeting.
Multiple attempts to reach Grinblatt were unsuccessful.