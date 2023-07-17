The 86-unit Homewood Suites hotel in Solon was recently acquired by a pair of sister companies for $7.5 million.
The deal, through WSCDEL 103 LLC, saw Whitestone Cos. and Regal Hospitality of Columbus purchase the property at 6085 Enterprise Parkway on June 23, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website. The transfer is part of a plan to address a failed $780-million loan by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts of New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under KRE HIP WOOD CLEVELAND OWNER LLC, a KKR affiliate purchased Homewood Suites for $8.95 million in 2021 – a smaller part of a 48-hotel portfolio transaction at the time. Before that purchase, its prior owner, a joint venture of Colony Capital, now Digital Bridge of New York City, and Chatham Lodging Trust of Palm Beach, Fla., bought the hotel in 2014 for $10.4 million. According to the auditor’s website, the hotel values date back to $8.3 million in 2002.
In 2020, the hotel was also subject to a foreclosure proceeding field, but the lawsuit was ultimately dropped.
Angee Shaker, economic development director for the city of Solon, told the Cleveland Jewish News that given the site’s history, the sale is “good” for Solon.
“The 20-year-old hotel is due for some improvements, such as a new roof and HVAC and some cosmetic touch-ups,” she said. “The new owners have indicated that they are prepared to make investments in the building.”
Calling the purchase a “smart buy,” Shaker explained how hotel demand has been “strong” in the Cleveland-area due to a boost in regional tourism.
“Our hotels on Enterprise Parkway in Solon are consistently seeing good occupancy and healthy average daily rates because we have so many corporate headquarters based here,” she said. “Homewood Suites is particularly attractive because it offers both one- and two-bedroom suites with extended stay opportunities. We are eager to work with the new owners on their plans and help them continue to attract new guests and increase customer loyalty.”