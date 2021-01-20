Hondros College of Nursing will open a new campus in Akron offering a practical nursing diploma program starting in April 2021.
The new Akron campus at 755 White Pond Drive will be the college’s seventh campus. It has locations in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo and Indianapolis.
The college attributed the new campus as a solution to the national nursing shortage expected to last for at least the next eight years, according to a news release. On the national level, there will be more than 175,000 registered nursing job openings each year through 2029, as predicted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Northeast Ohio, registered nurses and licensed practical and vocational nurses make up the top 10 fields for anticipated job growth with a combined total of over 12,100 openings as of Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. In Akron/Summit County, there are more than 1,400 registered nursing and licensed practical and vocational nursing openings, which is 30% more than it was in July 2020, according to Indeed.com.
Anthony Hibbs, the Hondros Cleveland campus director, will serve as the Akron and Cleveland campus’ regional campus executive director
“We are excited to be part of the Akron community and preparing nurses to meet the region’s need in a time when healthcare workers in general, and nurses specifically, are playing a vital role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hondros College of Nursing CEO Harry Wilkins said in the release. “By opening our seventh campus location, Hondros College of Nursing is expanding its ability to educate new nurses on the front lines and serve in these important roles in our healthcare system.”