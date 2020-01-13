Lesley Hoover was recently hired as chief development officer of the Jewish Community Board of Akron.
She will design and execute a diversified fundraising plan, including special events, major gifts, corporate sponsorships and planned giving to support philanthropic needs of the JCBA, Shaw JCC of Akron and The Lippman School, and more generally, the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life, according to a news release.
Hoover has worked in nonprofit fundraising for 18 years.
“We are very excited to bring Lesley on board as our first chief development officer and truly believe she will help take our efforts to the next level,” said Todd Polikoff, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron in the release. “Her experience and knowledge will benefit not only the agencies of the Schultz Campus, but the Greater Akron community and all of the people whom JCBA serves as well.”
Hoover most recently served as the development director for Child Guidance & Family Solutions. In that role, Hoover oversaw fundraising, communications and marketing, and she previously held fundraising director-level roles at Bellefaire JCB and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s Northeast Ohio chapter, the release said.
Hoover holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and culture and a Master of Public Affairs degree in nonprofit management, both from Indiana University Bloomington.
A former resident of resident of Shaker Heights, Hoover resides in Hudson with her husband and their twin 4-year-old daughters.