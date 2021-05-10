The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood will virtually host its eighth annual Maltz Heritage Award ceremony at 7 p.m. May 24 in honor of Carole F. Hoover, president and CEO of Hoover Millstein, a financial services and real estate development firm, and Vanessa L. Whiting, president of A.E.S. Management Corp., the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchisee in Northeast Ohio.
David Schafer, managing director of the museum, said though the event is virtual, he believes it will be just as inspiring as years past.
“It is a celebration of special community leaders that receive this award,” he said. “This year, Carole and Vanessa are no exception. As recipients of the eighth annual award, they’re forces of positive change in the community. We celebrate their contributions, the legacy that they’re leaving behind for others.”
Michelle Feinberg, development manager at the museum, said the honorees are chosen by the steering committee, a team that she and Schafer are also involved in.
“We think both of them represent what we’re about, and though they’re in different generations, they work towards the same goal of bettering our community,” she said. “Cleveland has so many deserving people, so there are a lot of people to talk about. But, we felt it was a good time to honor these women.”
Last year’s event, which honored Richard K. Smucker and the J.M. Smucker Co., had to quickly pivot to a virtual format, from which Schafer said the museum learned a lot. Taking experiences from that, as well as the numerous Zoom meetings everyone attended throughout the year, Schafer said the plan incorporates what works best, an approximately 45 minute celebration featuring a video in honor of the award winners, a recap of the Maltz Museum’s work over the past year, and recognition of the museum’s Stop the Hate essay contest winners, who will also read their essays.
As the museum’s top fundraiser of the year, Schafer said it not only helps keep the doors open but allows leadership to celebrate good work.
“It is a joy to shine a light on and celebrate two leaders who are leaving a legacy and are a positive force for change in the community,” he said. “It is a fundraiser, a celebration and messaging. We want to let people in on the work we’re doing, but first and fundamentally, it is celebrating the honorees.”
Feinberg said it is a showcase of people who have strong leadership skills and a vision that aligns with the same things that the Maltz Museum stands for and who have made a great impact in the Cleveland community.
“A lot of the work we do focuses on standing up, speaking out and using your voice, and I feel like the people we choose every year do that and work towards positive change in the community,” she said. “These two women are very well respected in the community. And for those people who don’t know them, they’ll get a sense of why we chose to honor them.”