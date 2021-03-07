Carole F. Hoover and Vanessa L. Whiting are recipients of the eight annual Maltz Heritage Award for being forces of positive change in the community, recognizing their transformational leadership, civic engagement, and philanthropic contributions in Northeast Ohio, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage announced in a news release. The award ceremony will be held 7 p.m. May 24 as a virtual event.
The Maltz Heritage Award is presented to a person and/or organization that demonstrates leadership in the Northeast Ohio community and whose values align with the mission of the museum – to build bridges of tolerance and understanding with those of other religions, races, cultures, and ethnic backgrounds. It reflects values of leaving a legacy from generation to generation, according to the release.
Hoover has built a career that has blended civil rights, support of Northeast Ohio’s businesses, civic leadership and philanthropy. She is president and CEO of Hoover Milstein, a partnership formed in 1999 between Carole F. Hoover and Howard P. Milstein of New York City to provide financial services and real estate development.
Hoover joined the Greater Cleveland Growth Association – now Greater Cleveland Partnership – in 1971 to lead its efforts to support minority-owned businesses. When she rose to the position of president and CEO of the organization in 1994, she became the first African-American woman to lead a major chamber of commerce, according to the news release. She serves on board of Cleveland Clinic and has spearheaded many Cleveland community development efforts such as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex, and the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Whiting is president of A.E.S Management Corp, the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchisee in Northeast Ohio. She is an attorney who has been recognized as one of this area’s top 100 lawyers by Northern Ohio Live, and whose work in economic and community development has helped many, according to the release. In 1995, she launched her own firm, where she focused on neighborhood-enhancing developments such as affordable housing and community centers.
Whiting is chair of the MetroHealth System board and serves on the boards of the Tri-C Foundation, United Way of Greater Cleveland, Fairmount Presbyterian Church and the Greater Cleveland Partnership. chair of the Karamu House Capital and Sustainability Campaign, Whiting is also a life member of the NAACP and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was named the Black Professional of the Year for 2019 by the Black Professional Association Charitable Foundation and most recently was appointed to the Cleveland State University board of trustees by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Past award recipients include: Richard K. Smucker and The J.M. Smucker Co., Beth E. Mooney, Christopher Connor, Audrey and Albert Ratner, Barbara Snyder, Milt and Tamar Maltz, Sandy Cutler and Toby Cosgrove.