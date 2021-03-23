From Beachwood to Mayfield to Lakewood, a new form of flora is blooming across Greater Cleveland.
Instead of tulips or daffodils, this larger-than-life, traveling garden consists of 20-foot inflatable flowers, a 10-by-15-foot inflatable backdrop and dozens of flower cut-outs.
Beachwood High School marketing/Junior Achievement students, 40 high school seniors from 10 of Cleveland’s east side public high schools across Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties learning skills necessary for their economic and future successes through hands-on projects, are the green thumbs behind the traveling installation. Named Hope Blooms Ohio, the student organization’s members devised the project as a way to provide the community with inspiration and guidance when COVID-19 canceled the organization’s Northeast Ohio Innovative STEM Expo, said Beachwood High School senior Mallory Chylla, one of Hope Blooms Ohio CEOs.
“We obviously couldn’t do anything like (NOISE) this year, so we had to become really creative,” said Chylla, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “We decided we wanted to do something to give back, because we know how tough of a year it was for everyone.”
The giant garden idea came about when it was discovered that giant inflatable flowers used in an installation in New York City were being housed in Cleveland. The Junior Achievement students reached out and received permission to use the flowers in an installation of their own.
The project intends to serve as a vibrant splash of optimism for residents, as well as a way to increase awareness of food insecurity and raise $40,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Due to the food bank’s ability to donate four meals for every $1 received, $40,000 will provide 160,000 meals to those in need in Northeast Ohio.
As of March 18, Hope Blooms had raised about $22,000.
“Our intention through Hope Blooms is to spread hope, light and positivity in our community and in our area during such a hard time, but we also identified food insecurity as a major problem in the Northeast Ohio area,” Chylla said. “One in six people in our area is food insecure, which is so terrible. By raising money for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, we’re able to help fight that cause. That was really important to us.”
To extend Hope Blooms’ impact, the installation will travel across Greater Cleveland and remain in a public space for a week until its completion at the end of April.
Since its debut at Public Square in downtown Cleveland March 12, the giant garden has made appearances at Beachwood High School in Beachwood and Mayfield High School in Mayfield. The installation will move to downtown Chagrin Falls’ Riverside and Triangle Park from April 1 to April 8, High Bridge Glens Park in Cuyahoga Falls from April 8 to April 15, Lakewood’s city hall and City Center Park from April 15 to April 22 and the downtown Cleveland branch of the Cleveland Public Library from April 22 to April 29.
People are encouraged to take a flower cut out standee and place it in their own yard to continue the project’s spread and impact.
“Within those six weeks of the installation, the cold winter will be coming to an end and it’ll going to be spring soon,” Chylla said. “It’s just really pretty, there’s so much color and the flowers are huge; they’re so cool to take pictures in front of, and at night, they light up. ... It’s been really awesome to build something ourselves. We’re really thankful that people are so willing to help support us in this.”
Donations for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank through Hope Blooms can be made at hopebloomsohio.com.
Publisher’s note: Mallory Chylla is the daughter of Loren Chylla, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.