Hope Blooms, a creative marketing campaign developed by the Beachwood High School Marketing/Junior Achievement students to inspire hope and uplift local and global communities, will present their pop art installation starting March 12 with a sneak peek event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
On display at various locations through April 29, the full installation features five 20-to-30-foot inflatable flowers and a 10-foot by 15-foot inflatable backdrop to encourage attendees to explore the inflatable garden and take photos.
According to a news release, students in the program were challenged to come up with an event that could be safely planned and implemented.
Additionally, the students are raising $40,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, according to the release. Donations can be made at bit.ly/3rvH5Pb to donate.
“Massive change can start with one step in the right direction,” Elana Rubanenko, one of four program CEOs, said in the release. “With one seed, or one idea, we have the ability and willpower to enact change. This project’s initial seed was to work toward ending food insecurity in Northeast Ohio.”
Other dates and locations include: March 18 to March 25 at Beachwood High School in Beachwood and Mayfield High School in Mayfield; April 1 to April 8 in downtown Chagrin Falls’ Riverside and Triangle Park; April 8 to April 15 at High Bridge Glens Park in Cuyahoga Falls; April 15 to April 22 at Wager Park, Lakewood City Hall and City Center Park, all in Lakewood; and from April 22 to April 29 at the downtown Cleveland branch of the Cleveland Public Library.
Locations may be added in the coming weeks.
Communities interested in hosting Hope Blooms Ohio can contact Greg Perry at gwp@beachwoodschools.org or 216-831-2080, ext. 114.