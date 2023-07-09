Cleveland-based singer Chayla Hope will perform as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Rock Hall Live summer concert series in support of singer Maggie Rose from 8 to 10:30 p.m. July 28 at Rock Hall’s Union Home Mortgage Plaza in downtown Cleveland.
Hope released her first solo album, “Damn, Feelings,” on Oct. 28, 2022, which is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music and YouTube. Hope originally fronted the local band Seafair, which disbanded at the beginning of 2019, leaving her time to pursue a solo project that eventually became “Damn, Feelings.”
She’s married to Teddy Eisenberg, son of Rabbi Matthew Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights. Hope converted to Judaism in 2017. Hope took the Jewish name “Tikvah” at her conversion ceremony, which officiated by Rabbi Enid Lader, who recently retired as rabbi of Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland.
Tickets are $22 and available for purchase at rockhall.com. Attendees can also purchase a $42 ticket that will gain them entrance to the museum after 5 p.m. until the concert.
The Rock Hall is at 1100 E. 9th St.