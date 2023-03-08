Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks fifth among the shortest wait times in the United States with an average wait time of nine minutes, according to Travel Lens.
In Travel Lens USA Airport Report of the best to worst airports, based on factors such as passenger satisfaction, average wait times, Google reviews and CO2 emissions, Hopkins ranked as the 30th best in the U.S. after receiving a rating of 4.69 out of 10.
The airport scored 780 out of 1,000 in passenger satisfaction, has a 4.1 out of 5 Google review rating and produces 100g/km of CO2 emissions per passenger which factor into the rating.
For the full report, visit bit.ly/3EWNmMG.