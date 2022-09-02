Chester Township artist Karen Hopwood’s artwork is on display in the atrium of the Mandel Jewish Community Center through Oct. 3. The exhibit is free and open to the community.
Hopwood experiment with colors and textures, combining them with different mediums to see how they interact, according to a news release. Her her work has been exhibited throughout Northeast Ohio, Florida and California, and is included in many private and public collections, the release stated.
All works are available for sale and the artist will also accept commissions for customized works.
For more information, contact Deborah Bobrow at 216-593-6278 or dbobrow@mandeljcc.org.
The Mandel JCC is at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.