American Friends of Magen David Adom board member Barry Feldman recently hosted a dessert reception May 9 at his Pepper Pike home, featuring David Horovitz, The Times of Israel founding editor, and Aryeh Myers of Magen David Adom’s department of international relations.
“Magen David Adom, since 1930, has been the bloodline and ambulance service of the people of Israel,” Feldman, a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors, said in a news release. “As a Diaspora Jew, living in the U.S., I have an opportunity and privilege to support our brethren in Israel.”
Horovitz shared his insights and observations about current events in Israel, touching on foundational questions regarding how Israel should be governed and the fundamental principles of democracy.
“Hopefully, we will manage to find consensual principles and strengthen our internal cohesion,” Horovitz said at the event, according to the release. “Because that internal unity is vital for Israel to continue to thrive and to deter its external enemies.”
On the work MDA does, Horovitz called it “the very lifeblood of Israel – our national emergency medical service, our blood bank, a central element in our extraordinary international disaster response operations and much more.”
“It constitutes the very best of Israel simply by the nature of those who staff it – Israelis from all faiths and all walks of life, working together for everybody’s benefit,” Horovitz said at the event.