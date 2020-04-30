Horrors of Kent State University massacre recalled by those who were on campus

On May 4, 1970, thousands of people gathered on the commons near Taylor Hall at Kent State University in Kent to protest U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. The protest began with the ringing of the campus’ Victory Bell. It ended with four students dead.

At 12:24 p.m., nearly 30 members of the 76-member Ohio National Guard fired 67 shots into the crowd. When the shooting stopped 13 seconds later, Allison B. Krause, 19, a Cleveland resident who was born in Maryland; Sandra Lee Scheuer, 20, of Youngstown; and Jeffrey Glenn Miller, 20, of Plainview, N.Y., – all Jewish students – were dead. So was William Knox Schroeder, 19, a Lorain resident who was born in Cincinnati. Nine others were shot, one paralyzed for life. Some were just on their way to class.

The event generated national interest, provoking a nationwide student strike that caused hundreds of colleges and universities to close, signaled the unease regarding the Vietnam War, and according to some political observers, may have contributed to the downfall of President Richard Nixon. Five days after the massacre, 100,000 people demonstrated in Washington, D.C.

Pepper Pike resident and attorney Steven A. Sindell represented 12 of the 13 victims in state and federal litigation, winning a $675,000 out-of-court settlement as compensation for the injured students and the families of the dead. An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union represented the family of the fourth slain student.

The CJN spoke with three people who were on campus that tragic day.

‘Time for me to get out of there'

At the time of the shooting, Harold Greenberg was a 25-year-old graduate teaching assistant at Kent State and a reporter for the student newspaper, the Daily Kent Stater.

He recalls spending the weekend before the protest at home with his family.

Explaining a friend had been calling from campus to keep him updated, Greenberg said he rushed back that Monday morning to teach a class in Taylor Hall, “which is where the journalism department was.”

After the bells rung at noon, Greenberg stepped out to watch as the crowd gathered. He remembers someone in a Jeep ordering students to disperse.

“Because there had been an order put out by the governor,” he said. “They weren’t dispersing and then finally they ordered the guard to move forward, at which time they started throwing tear gas, and then some of the students were throwing the tear gas back at the guard.”

Greenberg retreated.

“When I saw students start to get rifle-butted, I knew it was time for me to get out of there and go inside the building,” he recalled. “I was inside Taylor Hall and here’s what it felt like: I was running around looking to see where there was a place to hide with ventilation in case the guard came in and tried to use any Mace.”

He said he ran back and forth between the Stater office, “which overlooked the commons area,” and the other side of the building “to see what was going on.”

Noting he was freelancing for The Cleveland Press at the time, Greenberg – who ultimately became a financial services specialist for American National Insurance Co. in Canton after working for newspapers in Canton and Dayton – said he used free moments to call and update its newsroom.

“And I confess, thank God, I guess, I did not see the shooting,” said Greenberg, a Cleveland resident and a member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.

Afterwards, he got his car, picked up his then-fiancé and drove to her family’s home in Cuyahoga Falls. On the way there, they made one stop: to call his mother to tell her they were OK.

“The first time when I drove back on the campus and parked in that parking lot – the Taylor Hall parking lot – the place was nothing,” Greenberg recalled. “The only thing that was running around there were the squirrels and I looked around and I sat in my car. I finally got out of the car and I ran as fast as I could into the building and there was nobody there – so completely irrational, but that’s what it is.”

Greenberg’s sons, Daniel and Ethan, graduated from Kent State in the mid-1990s, when he started to attend annual May 4 events.

Wanting to ‘cover all the action’

Doreen Lazarus-Harris was a senior and a student reporter for the Stater. Prior to the protest, she recalls wanting to go and “cover all the action.”

Noting another reporter was writing a “thoroughly unrelated story to what was going on with the demonstrations,” Harris explained their editor asked her to give that reporter a ride to Ravenna on May 4 to interview a source.

“I do not remember the details, I just remember not wanting to go, but finally said alright,” said Harris, a Chester Township resident and member of Shaarey Tikvah. “On the way back to what I thought was going to be back to campus and back to Taylor Hall where The Daily Kent Stater was, when I turned on the radio, the first thing I heard was, ‘They were dead.’”

When Harris got back to her apartment, she parked her car and walked to campus with her roommate.

“Just as observers at that point, not as a reporter, but just to see what the heck was going on,” Harris said.

She remembers hearing a professor use a megaphone to tell students to disperse.

“It took my friend and I a long time to get back anywhere because there were all of these National Guardsman and other law enforcement folks saying, ‘You can’t go that way, go that way,’” Harris said.

She tried using a Stater press pass to cut through the roadblocks.

“That didn’t seem to cut any ice at all,” she recalled. “They were thoroughly unimpressed and they still kept telling us to ‘go here, go there.’ It took us probably over an hour to get back.”

Harris promptly called her mother.

“She was terrified. I said, ‘I’m alright,’ but just after I said that, the phone cut off,” Harris said.

Noting her family lived in University Heights and her roommate’s family lived in Shaker Heights, Harris said it wasn’t long before they decided to hit the road to get home.

She recalled reading in the newspaper the following weekend about the four students who died.

“At that point they had their pictures and a bit about them,” Harris said. “I remember reading the newspaper back home at my parents’ place in University Heights and I remember sitting there and crying my eyes out for these students.”

‘Tears in my eyes and chills'

As a student at Kent State, Kirk Morgenstern spent two years driving a bus for the campus’ transportation service and said May 4 started out as a regular day.

But while driving his pre-assigned route that afternoon, he was instructed to return to campus.

“They put me in front of the administration building thinking that they would be arresting students and transporting them to the Ravenna courthouse and using the buses to do that,” he said.

Although he was on campus during the shooting, Morgenstern said he did not hear shots fired.

“It was so calm,” Morgenstern recalled. “It was a beautiful, sunny day. I was off the bus, sitting, relaxing. I did not hear any of that.”

While most students were instructed to leave campus that day, Morgenstern was asked to stay an additional night. Noting the primary elections occurred on May 5, one day after the shooting, he said it was his job to transport the Ohio National Guard members on campus to vote.

“I just remember – I was probably 20, I think, – looking at young kids,” he said.

According to Morgenstern, the bus was quiet that day and once they got back to campus, he returned the bus to the bus depot, got in his car and went home.

That summer, he got a job driving a Trailways bus from Painesville to Cleveland. On a “layover” in Cleveland one day, Morgenstern recalled visiting a barber shop.

Noting one of his routes that year had been the campus loop, which “did not have a schedule,” and consisted of driving along the campus’ perimeter, picking up students for the duration of the shift, Morgenstern said, “I’m looking at pictures in Life Magazine of the four students that were killed and Sandy Scheuer used to get on my bus.”

For Morgenstern, seeing Scheuer’s photo made everything real.

“Until then I wasn’t directly related to any people involved in the scene,” Morgenstern said. “When I saw her picture, I had tears in my eyes and chills. Still to this day, I think of her. She was just a regular kid going to school and caught in a terrible situation.”

Until 2012, the university had paid tribute to the day with a walking tour and four posts that mark the location where the students died. In October 2012, a May 4th Visitors Center opened. A story Greenberg wrote for the Stater on April 23, 1970, hangs inside the museum. Donations of $1.1 million from veterans groups, the public, the university and the National Endowment for the Humanities funded the 1,900-square-foot museum on the ground floor of the former student newspaper office.

The 50th anniversary was to feature activist Jane Fonda speaking on campus. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the commemoration.

Instead, a virtual commemoration culminating a year-long observance will be held from May 1 to May 4. The schedule will be released May 1 and will include a video tribute at noon on May 4, featuring footage from past commemorations, and messages from others including musicians David Crosby and Graham Nash. Several of the students who were shot will also reflect on that day and their lives since those 13 seconds 50 years ago.

Remembering those who were killed Allison Beth Krause 1951-1970 Allison Beth Krause of Cleveland was a Kent State University honors student protesting against the invasion of Cambodia and the presence of th… Sandra Lee Scheuer 1949-1970 Sandra Lee “Sandy” Scheuer of Youngstown was a Kent State University honors student studying speech therapy and a graduate of Boardman High Sc… Jeffrey Glenn Miller 1950-1970 Jeffrey Glenn Miller was a Kent State University student protesting the expansion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia when he was shot and killed… William Knox Schroeder 1950-1970 William Knox Schroeder was born in Cincinnati and moved with his family to Lorain when he was in elementary school. He graduated from Lorain H…

For the latest information, visit kent.edu/may4kentstate50.