Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz was back in command of the city the morning of July 2 following surgery on June 30, according to James Pasch, city council president.
Pasch, who ran the city on June 30 and July 1, said he spoke with the mayor in the morning and the afternoon on July 2. He said he did not know when the mayor would return to Beachwood City Hall.
As of July 8, Horwitz was still in a hospital.
When the mayor underwent anesthesia, Pasch became acting mayor, he said, according to city charter.
Lynn Johnson, Beachwood’s communications coordinator, said in a June 24 statement the mayor’s surgery was not related to COVID-19. Citing privacy laws, she said she could not say anything more.