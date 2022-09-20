Kol Israel Foundation’s pursuit of National Memorial status by an act of U.S. Congress for its Holocaust memorial in Bedford Heights gained momentum Sept. 19, when it easily passed the U.S. House.
Sponsored by U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Warrensville Heights, and supported by Ohioans: U.S. Reps. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, Dave Joyce, R-South Russell, Tim Ryan,D-Youngstown, Anthony Gonzalez, R-Rocky River, Joyce Beatty, D-Columbus, and Mike Carey, R-Columbus, the bill advances to the U.S. Senate and if passed, President Joe Biden would have to sign it.
“At a time of rising antisemitism, it is more important than ever to remember the history of the Holocaust and to learn from it,” Brown said in pushing for passage of the bill on the House floor. “Designating this site as a National Memorial ensures that future generations understand the true legacy of a very dark chapter in history.”
Representatives of Kol Israel, based in Beachwood, were delighted with the bill’s overwhelming support in the House.
“We at KIF are thrilled that the House has approved this legislation,” Mark Frank, former president of Kol Israel Foundation and chair of the National Memorial request, said in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of Rep. Shontel Brown and the 27 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives for their support of the National Memorial recognition committee. Truly their personal attention to our cause exceeded any expectations that Kol Israel members, past and present, could ever have dreamed of when the memorial was conceived.
“We would also like to thank Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman for their championing this bill in the United States Senate. It is our hope S.4121 receives favorable consideration in the Senate.”
The monument at 5461 Northfield Road in Zion Memorial Park was built in 1961 by survivors of the Holocaust. It received a state historic marker in 2017 and the Ohio History Connection designated the monument as the first of its kind in the country.
The Congressional process was initiated by Kol Israel Foundation in 2020, as it sought national recognition of what is thought to be the first Holocaust memorial in the United States. The bill was reported favorably out of the House Natural Resources Committee on July 29 without objection or amendment. HR7618’s companion bill in the Senate was also reported favorably out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, passing without objection or amendment, advancing to the Senate and House floors, respectively, for discussion and final votes.
Andrew Mizsak, a Kol Israel board member who has spearheaded the cause, was on the floor of Congress when the vote was taken Sept. 19.
“We believe it is paramount that there be a nationally-recognized site dedicated to the Holocaust,” Robert Zelwin, president of Kol Israel Foundation, wrote in an email to the CJN. “This will be the first Holocaust memorial in the United States to be so honored.
“Today marked a tremendous day for the Kol Israel Foundation and its Holocaust Memorial Monument at Zion Memorial Park and the Greater Cleveland area,” he added. “... At a time when antisemitism is increasing, this action shines a necessary light on the horrors that can result from hate.”
“As a lifelong Clevelander, I am so proud that we have the honor of housing what could be the first Holocaust Memorial to achieve this National Memorial status. I wish my parents and all the others who lived through the Holocaust could be here to see this,” Zelwin continued.
Hallie Duchon, Kol Israel Foundation executive director, wrote in an email to the CJN, “It is our fervent hope that the Senate approves this bill and that the legislation will be sent to the president. Kol Israel would be so honored to receive the National Memorial designation.”