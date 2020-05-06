The Ohio House was set to vote at 1 p.m. May 6 on legislation that would limit the power of Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio’s department of health director.
Acton would need to seek permission from six lawmakers, according to Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson. Those six would include Sen. Andrew O. Brenner, R-Powell.
“I am pretty confident that it will get zero Democratic votes,” Weinstein told the CJN. “And I will be voting no. This is a dangerous bill.”
Weinstein said he intended to vote against the bill, Senate Bill 1, and expected that no Democrats would vote in favor.
Brenner’s wife, Sara Marie Brenner, likened Acton’s position to those of Nazi Germany in a Facebook post.
“It’s definitely very much a partisan bill,” Weinstein said. “They’re aiming their ire at Dr. Acton. She’s their chosen villain.”
At the time, Weinstein and Rep. Dave Leland, D-Columbus, responded.
“Only sick logic could connect Ohio’s policy of saving thousands of lives during this crisis with Nazi Germany’s final solution of destroying 6 million lives,” Leland and Weinstein said in a joint statement on April 22.
Leland and Weinstein are two of Ohio’s three Jewish lawmakers.