Essential stores around the state of Ohio have boosted their cleaning and sanitizing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers also play a part in creating a safe environment, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said April 1 during a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse.
He offered the following tips for customers while they shop during the pandemic:
• Keep space between yourself and others.
• Shop patiently.
• Limit shopping trips. Only go to the store when you need to.
• Shop alone when possible.
• Stay home when you do not feel well.
• Wash and sanitize your hands before you go to the store and after you get home.
• Do not touch your face.
• Wear a mask and gloves if you can.
• Shop online and use curbside pickup if you can.
Some grocery stores, such as Heinen's and Giant Eagle, have requested that customers suspend the use of reusable bags to prevent the potential spread of germs. Giant Eagle is temporarily pausing its fuelperks+ “one perk per reusable bag used” promotion to discourage reusable bag use.
Grocery stores and pharmacies are among the essential businesses that will remain open during the pandemic.