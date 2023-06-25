Ohio ranks in the top 15 most fun states in America, according to a report by WalletHub, which compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics with the data set ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options.
Here are the rankings with 1 as most fun and 25 as average:
• 8th – Golf courses and country clubs per capita
• 11th – Movie Theaters per capita
• 13th – Fitness centers per capita
• 14th – Restaurants per capita
• 21st – Amusement parks per capita
• 22nd – Variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments
• 28th – Casinos per capita