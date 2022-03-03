• Jewish Federation of Cleveland: donate.jewishcleveland.org/ukraine or call 216-593-2909. To donate by check, send to Jewish Federation of Cleveland, P.O. Box 74320, Cleveland, OH 44194-0002.
• American Jewish Committee: bit.ly/3IFMlrW
• American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee: jdc.org/disasters/ukraine-response
• Care: bit.ly/3HwLmcb
• Chabad-Lubavitch movement: bit.ly/3pvPFOK
• HIAS: hias.org
• International Committee of Red Cross: icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine-b
• Voices of Children: voices.org.ua/en/donat
• International Rescue Committee: bit.ly/3sxX2Yb
• Save the Children: bit.ly/3pugO4O
• Jewish Agency for Israel: my.jewishagency.org/ukraine
• Razom for Ukraine: razomforukraine.org/donate
• Sunflower of Peace: facebook.com/sunflowerofpeace
• U.N. Crisis Relief: crisisrelief.un.org/ukraine-crisis
• UNICEF: bit.ly/3sAn9Od