Russia Ukraine War

People crowd on a platform as they wait to board a Lviv-bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

 Emilio Morenatti - staff, AP

• Jewish Federation of Cleveland: donate.jewishcleveland.org/ukraine or call 216-593-2909. To donate by check, send to Jewish Federation of Cleveland, P.O. Box 74320, Cleveland, OH 44194-0002.

• American Jewish Committee: bit.ly/3IFMlrW

• American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee: jdc.org/disasters/ukraine-response

• Care: bit.ly/3HwLmcb

• Chabad-Lubavitch movement: bit.ly/3pvPFOK

• HIAS: hias.org

• International Committee of Red Cross: icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine-b

• Voices of Children: voices.org.ua/en/donat

• International Rescue Committee: bit.ly/3sxX2Yb

• Save the Children: bit.ly/3pugO4O

• Jewish Agency for Israel: my.jewishagency.org/ukraine

• Razom for Ukraine: razomforukraine.org/donate

• Sunflower of Peace: facebook.com/sunflowerofpeace

• U.N. Crisis Relief: crisisrelief.un.org/ukraine-crisis

• UNICEF: bit.ly/3sAn9Od

Tags

