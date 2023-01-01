For many, health and fitness may be among their priorities heading into the new year. These resolutions can be tricky to stick to, but local fitness professionals can help provide support and encouragement to keep their clients motivated.
Ed King, owner of Kings Gym in Bedford Heights, and Rabbi Michael Ungar, owner and operator of At Home Senior Fitness LLC in Beachwood, discussed the benefits of getting in shape and gave advice on sticking to a New Year’s resolution.
“The No. 1 goal, male or female, is to lose weight because indulging over the holidays, I think, the majority of Americans do gain some weight over that period of time,” King said.
The other main reasons people begin visiting the gym again after the holidays are to gain strength and endurance, he noted. They may be making efforts to rehabilitate themselves after an injury or working toward improving their skills for a sport in which they are or want to be involved.
Among people over 50, a growing reason for wanting to get in shape now is so they can play pickleball, as they may not have been fit prior to stepping onto a court and want to gain aerobic and anaerobic endurance, King added.
“Consistency is the No. 1 obstacle for people,” he said of the reasons why many tend to break their New Year’s resolutions after about a month.
To see results, a person needs to commit to fitness for at least three months, he explained, adding that not seeing results is another common reason why people stop going to the gym.
“At the end of the day, results motivate,” he said.
Aside from physical benefits, exercising also provides benefits for mental wellness, he pointed out.
“Especially in American society, we live in a very stressful, high-anxiety type of culture,” King said. “Just from the mental aspect, exercise is very, very beneficial.”
Fitness goals vary among different people, Ungar noted.
“The thing that I think we hear the most is people saying ‘Oh, this is the year I want to get fit,’ ‘I want to get in shape,’ or ‘I want to lose weight,’” he said.
A primary reason why many do not stick to these goals is they go from “zero to 60 in five seconds,” he explained, adding that this can lead to them getting very sore right away and not being able to resume exercising.
Ungar advised that people work upward when it comes to their workouts, beginning with low intensity so their bodies can become accustomed to their new routines.
“You have to build your way up into it,” he said.
He suggested that people consider why past efforts to get fit haven’t worked and to make plans for how they are going to avoid or address those obstacles, should they arise again. And, they should make an actual plan toward those fitness goals.
“People make the same resolution year after year, but they don’t plan for how they’re going to do it differently,” Ungar said. “‘I’m going to get in shape’ is not much of a plan.”
The mental benefits of fitness stem from increased blood flow to the brain, he explained. When doing cardio, one’s heartbeat increases and circulates more blood to muscles and organs.
“Every time you work out, it sends more blood to your brain and keeps your brain healthy,” Ungar said.
He mentioned that a lot of the senior clients he works with think it is too late in their lives for them to start getting in shape, but that is not true.
“All of the research out there shows that it’s never too late to get started,” Ungar said.