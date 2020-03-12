The outbreak of COVID-19 in Ohio moved into a phase of community spread March 11, when the fourth case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Ohio.
The man did not travel out of the United States or had known contact with those who had, signifying community spread, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
“This is an extremely contagious virus,” said Dr. Steven N. Bass, an infectious disease specialist who manages infection control at Cleveland Clinic’s Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights.
He said he has never seen “an infection that ran through a nursing home (killing) 11 people,” adding that shows, “how deadly it can be in the elderly.”
He confirmed Acton’s appraisal that community spread is likely, meaning that people won’t know the source of their illness.
Here are some preventive tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health:
The best steps to managing and containing an infectious-disease outbreak are the following:
• Hand washing with soap and water is the best defense against this virus. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, especially when returning home from work or running errands. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol.
• Practice “social distancing” by avoiding handshaking, hugging, or other close-contact greetings
• Regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces and items (door knobs, phones, counters, etc.).
• Stay healthy: get plenty of rest, eat right, and keep health conditions like asthma and diabetes under control.
• Stay home if you are sick. The main symptoms of this disease are high fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have these symptoms, especially acute respiratory illness, contact your medical provider for further advice. If you need emergency medical assistance, call 911.