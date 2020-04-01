Mental health is vital during this challenging time.
That was the message from Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services Director Lori Criss during the March 31 press conference at the Ohio Statehouse on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Criss, who joined the press conference via video, said Ohioans who may be having a difficult time dealing with the pandemic and stay-at-home order. Some people may feel they are spending too much time with family, while those who live alone may be experiencing loneliness.
She offered the following tips:
• Wake up at the same time every day, and shower and have meals at normal time. This will provide a sense of normalcy.
• Schedule leisure time.
• Check on neighbors and friends who live alone. If you live alone, reach out to others. Having conversations can decrease isolation.
• Connect with your faith leaders online.
• If you are working or studying at home, try to create a space that separates work from leisure.
• School is community for young people. Help them connect with their classmates and friends in new ways.
• Those in recovery must stay connected to their support.
• If you are feeling helpless or hopeless, call the suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Criss said the agency is aware that not all Ohioans have a safe place to live, and officials are working to make sure everyone experiencing homelessness has a place to live.