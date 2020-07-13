Cuyahoga County has created an online form for residents to submit complaints, questions and concerns about their face mask wearing experiences.
The online form went live July 10 and had received more than 500 responses as of July 13. Participants can leave an email address for a county employee to follow-up on complaints, or they can remain anonymous.
Participants are asked to describe their mask wearing experience in as much detail as possible. There is also space for other comments, questions and concerns on the form.
The online form can be accessed at tinyurl.com/ybo5tbr5. There is also an option to leave a voice message at 216-698-5050.