A bipartisan bill was passed into law March 27 to allow voters who have not yet voted in the primary election to vote by mail by April 28.
Vote-by-mail eliminates the need for human contact.
According to the legislation, ballots must be returned by 7:30 p.m. April 28. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by April 27.
If you haven’t voted yet and are registered, here’s how to do it:
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections’ office is closed, but it is encouraging anyone who has not already voted in the primary election to complete and submit a vote-by-mail ballot application.
The board will continue to accept vote-by-mail ballot applications for the postponed March 17 primary election until noon April 25. Vote-by-mail ballot applications can be printed from 443VOTE.us. Voters may also call 216-443-8683 and follow the phone prompts to ask the board to mail the application.
When completing a vote-by-mail ballot application, voters should note in section four “choose an election,” they must use the “primary election” check box and only the year 2020 needs to be written where it is indicated – it is not necessary to write the exact date and month of the election. Voters must also indicate the type of ballot they wish to vote (Democrat, Republican, Nonpartisan or other).
Applications may be submitted by mail to Board of Elections, P.O. Box 89448, Cleveland, OH 44101-6448. They can also be dropped off in the board’s 24-hour secure drop box in the parking lot behind the Board Administration Building, 2925 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.