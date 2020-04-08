Howard Hanna Real Estate Services remained the largest family-owned and -operated real estate firm in the nation, according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 report released March 26. Howard Hanna ranks as the fourth-largest real estate brokerage in the country, closing 109,320 transaction sides in 2019.
“We continued our growth trajectory, yet again named the No. 1 home seller in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North and South Carolina,” chairman Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III, said in a news release. “In 2019, Howard Hanna real estate professionals helped close more than $24 billion in sales.”
President Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, said in the release, “One of the biggest differentiators for Howard Hanna continues to be our dedication to innovation. We’ve continued to promote internally, which has led to unprecedented growth for our company, offering end-to-end services to clients, and our agents continue to be empowered to provide the best service in the real estate industry.”
In the category of top five-year movers – transactions, Howard Hanna ranks second in the nation in their increase in closed transactions over the past five years, 2015-19, with an increase of 38,912.